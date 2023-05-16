MSC Trials of Quadrise Emulsion Fuel Slated for Q4

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC may begin commercial negotiations to buy emulsion fuel from Quadrise on an ongoing basis early next year. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC is preparing to try out emulsion fuels produced by Quadrise in the fourth quarter of this year.

The firm is expected to start testing the fuel on board the MSC Leandra in the fourth quarter of this year, after its current dry-docking, Quadrise said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Discussions with third party fuel suppliers for the Proof-of-Concept and Letter of No Objection trials on board the MSC Leandra are progressing positively," the company said.

"The intended outcome of these discussions is to conclude a Tripartite Agreement between the supplier, MSC and Quadrise as soon as possible.

"With positive trial progression, Quadrise, MSC, and other key stakeholders expect to commence discussions in H1 2024 with regard to commercial supply to MSC's fleet."

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The firm's bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.