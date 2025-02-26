World News
BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Bunker Operator in Canary Islands
Wednesday February 26, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant industry experience. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering
Global marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Las Palmas.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant industry experience and an understanding of technical shipping and maritime terminology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Checking suitability of clients vessels for bunkering operations
- Working on the applicable internal clearances required for each of the planned operations
- Action sales and build into the schedule of operations
- Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule
- Agency coordination
- Managing diversions from schedules
- Monitor progress of the barges during loading/discharge operations
- Send calling instructions to vessels/barges and update internal systems with latest information
- Manage relationship with Internal and External counterparties
- Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies.
- Strict adherence to company's Code of Conduct
- Maintain spreadsheets with operational/sales data summary for easy reference for bunkering team
- Assist in customer complaints/disputes cases
- Any other assigned duties
