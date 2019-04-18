North Updates IMO2020 Switchover Guidance

Mark Smith, Loss Prevention Executive, North P&I Club. Image Credit: North P&I Club

North P&I Club has released updated IMO2020 guidance in the form of three new guides aimed at helping its members ensure safe and compliant operations.

"Proper planning is key, but when it comes to the switchover, it's important to do it safe and do it right," says North Loss Prevention Executive, Mark Smith,.

The guides correspond to the three main ways for vessels to comply with the new 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel: using distillates (MGO/MDO), using blended very-low-sulfur fuel oils (VLSFO), or installing exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) and continuing to use HSFO.

North says it has looked at the importance of good planning, the risks associated with each option, and contingencies in the event of non-compliance, as well as enforcement and contractual risks associated with each option.

Tiejha Smyth, Deputy Director (FD&D) at North, also reminded for the need to include suitable transition clauses in the time charterparty.

"It's vital to make sure that the technical objectives of the transition plan are reflected in the charterparty. For vessels fitted with scrubbers, there will be additional considerations," she said.

The new global sulfur rules come into force from January 1, 2020.

North's 2020 resources can be found here: http://www.nepia.com/insights/2020-vision