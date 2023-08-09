Viswa Group Hires Regional Survey Manager in Rotterdam

Martin Speksnijder has joined the firm as regional manager surveys in Rotterdam as of last month. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel testing firm the Viswa Group has hired a new regional surveys manager in the Netherlands.

Martin Speksnijder has joined the firm as regional manager surveys in Rotterdam as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Speksnijder was global quality officer for bunker fuels at Bureau Veritas from 2017 to this year, and had also served as group bunker operations manager at BQ Inspection in Rotterdam this year.

Bunker quality testing has seen a higher profile over the past few years with a series of fuel contamination incidents around the world leading to engine trouble. More expensive GCMS testing is increasingly being used to detect some of the more unusual and harmful components occasionally being blended into bunker fuels, but this testing has yet to become a norm for the market.