Pakistan Orders LNG-Powered Tugs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Signing ceremony. Image Credit: Sanmar Shipyards

Pakistan's Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has ordered four LNG-powered tug boats from Turkey's Sanmar Shipyards.

The siz vessel total deal, which also includes two pilot vessels, is valued by Sanmar at US$33.46 million.

"Sanmar has been delivering tugs to Pakistan since year 2000. We have tugs in KPT and PQA ports," noted Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar.

"However, this tender was one of the most challenging one due to tough competition. Our designers Robert Allan Ltd and supplier Kongsberg Marine have worked closely with Sanmar engineers to deliver best performance solution for PQA. We have worked hard and we deserved it."

The deal marks the latest good news for LNG bunker advocates as orders for tonnage powered by the alternative marine fuel continue to roll in.