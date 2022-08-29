New Assessment of Zero and Low Emission Marine Fuels Released

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The report looks at 13 fuels. Image Credit: UCL Energy Institute / Shipowner’s P&I Club

UCL Energy Institute PhD researcher, Colin Robertshaw, and Shipowner's P&I Club have authored a new report assessing potential future marine fuels.

The report looks at 13 fuels, including methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen, and assesses them against key criteria including operational safety, the environment, operational utilisation, and characteristics of fuel production.

The report's release comes as the industry begins to consider alternatives to oil-based bunkers in order to eliminate GHG emissions.

"The report will be a key reference point for shipowners and operators when evaluating investment in any one of the thirteen fuels considered in the study, ranging from biofuels to electro-fuels," UCL said in a note accompanying the release of the report.

"The assessment for each fuel includes hazards to personnel, hazards to the vessel, hazards to the environment, applicable regulations, training requirements, fuel characteristics, production methods, carriage states, interchangeability, sustainability issues, fuel availability and adoption trends."

The report is available free of charge via the Shipowner's P&I Club website here: https://www.shipownersclub.com/lossprevention/alternative-low-emission-fuel-for-the-maritime-industry/

"While the adoption of alternative fuels within the maritime industry is fundamental in achieving the decarbonisation objectives of the IMO, information for commercial operators on their practical implications is lacking," said Robertshaw.

"This overview document is intended to provide some of this information by summarising aspects of performance for prospective alternative fuels in relation to one another, thereby highlighting areas that require further consideration by any interested parties."