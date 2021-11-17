BW LPG Sees $1.5 Million Fuel Savings From Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New digital services are helping shipping companies reduce fuel consumption and emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm BW LPG has seen a $1.5 million saving in its fuel bill this year from new digital systems it has installed on its ships.

The firm installed the vessel optimisation platform SmartShip on board three more of its vessels in the third quarter, it said in an earnings release on Wednesday, bringing its total to 20 VLGCs.

"SmartShip technology enables real-time data monitoring, which, together with active weather routing, has saved approximately $1.5 million in reduced fuel consumption year-to-date," the company said in the statement.

The saving was 2,450 mt of fuel, measured against its expectation of what its consumption might have been without using the systems, the company added.