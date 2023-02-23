ABS Appoints Head of Global Sustainability Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Koutsourakis has worked for ABS on sustainability strategy since 2020. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS has appointed a new vice president to lead its global sustainability team.

Panos Koutsourakis has been appointed vice president for global sustainability as of this month, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Singapore-based Koutsourakis has worked for ABS on sustainability strategy since 2020, and previously served as global technology leader for Bureau Veritas from 2018 to 2020.

"ABS is a pioneer in marine and offshore sustainability and is playing a defining role in shaping the clean energy transition," Christopher Wiernicki, CEO of ABS, said in the statement.

"ABS operates at the intersection of technology, regulation and safety.

That's our sweet spot. That's what we're built for, and it is the sweet spot for sustainability.

"Our commitment to supporting owners, operators, shipyards, governments and the wider industry in achieving their decarbonization objectives is unwavering."