BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks In-House Legal Counsel in Dubai

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Vernon Jayanathan

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role in Dubai.

On behalf of a Dubai based bunker trading and shipping company, who also happens to be an excellent employer, I am on the hunt for an in-house legal counsel to work alongside the senior management team.

Reporting directly to the CEO, and armed with a law degree from a reputable, university, and four years' solid experience in the maritime industry, the successful candidate will cover issues pertaining to corporate governance, admin, issues to do with regulations, managing corporate agreements and managing claims. They will regularly liaise with business heads offering them your advice and expertise where needed, and cover all duties required of a company secretary.

In return, this financially secure, ambitious company will provide all the perks that come with such a high profile position. A very competitive salary, healthcare and other perks associated with such a position is on offer. If you are outside of Dubai, a relocation package is also on the cards.

This role offers the chance for a person with the above qualities to really make an impact both in their career, and also in the organisation as a whole.

Interested? Contact me.

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com