Methanol-Fuelled Tanker Design Wins KR Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol-fuelled MR tanker was designed jointly by KR, K Shipbuilding and S&SYS. Image Credit: KR

Classification society the Korean Register (KR) has given its preliminary approval to a tanker designed to run on methanol.

The methanol-fuelled MR tanker was designed jointly by KR, K Shipbuilding and S&SYS, the classification society said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The firm has awarded the design its approval in principle.

"Methanol possesses significant advantages as a marine fuel," the company said in the statement.

"It is a liquid fuel similar to bunker fuel at room temperature, eliminating the need for pressurization.

"Compared to extreme temperature fuels like LNG at -162 degrees Celsius, hydrogen at -253 degrees Celsius, and ammonia at -34 degrees Celsius, methanol is easier to store and transport.

"Furthermore, it is considered a green fuel with strong potential for commercialization in the maritime sector due to its technical feasibility, less toxic nature compared to ammonia, and lower technical requirements compared to LNG fuel."