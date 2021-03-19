Start-Up Oasis Marine Power Offers Floating Battery Recharge Stations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The product's commercial launch will come next year. Image Credit: Oasis Marine Power

A new start-up, Oasis Marine Power, is selling floating battery recharge stations for use by vessels at offshore windfarms.

The Oasis Power Buoy can be used by hybrid and electric crew transfer vessels at offshore wind farm to recharge their batteries, Oasis said in an emailed statement on Friday. Testing of the product will start in the spring of this year, with a commercial launch next year.

"The buoy harnesses its power directly from the wind turbines, providing a zero-emission energy source, thereby providing a dual function as an offshore mooring and charging point," the company said.

Oasis is a subsidiary of marine engineering firm Jebb Smith Ltd.