TotalEnergies Appoints SVP of New Aviation and Marine Fuels Division

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore-based executive has worked for the company since 2003. Image Credit: Louise Tricoire

French energy producer TotalEnergies has appointed a senior vice president of its newly created aviation and marine fuels division.

Louise Tricoire has been appointed to the role of senior vice president of aviation and marine fuels as of March 1, she said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Singapore-based Tricoire has worked for the company since 2003, and was previously vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.

"Aviation and shipping play integral roles in the international transportation landscape, and face significant regulatory changes and demands for sustainable solutions," Tricoire said in the post.

"At TotalEnergies, we recognize the potential impact we can contribute to both industries from establishing this strategic grouping and by leveraging cross-learning and sharing best practices between these two business units to optimize our supply chain efficiencies and energy solutions."