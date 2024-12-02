BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Day in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices pared earlier losses at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in five sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $579.50/mt on Friday, having reached the lowest level since June 2023 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $2/mt to $491/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.94/bl to $71.84/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $549.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $505.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $543/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $7/mt to $553.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.43/bl from the previous session's close at $72.27/bl as of 5:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt rise in bunker prices.