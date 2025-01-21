BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $619/mt on Monday, having reached its highest level since October 14 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $15.50/mt to $517.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $816.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.64/bl to $80.15/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices slipped by $1.50/mt to $611.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $559/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $598/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $599/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.31/bl from the previous session's close at $79.84/bl as of 8:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.