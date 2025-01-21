BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 21, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $619/mt on Monday, having reached its highest level since October 14 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $15.50/mt to $517.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $816.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.64/bl to $80.15/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices slipped by $1.50/mt to $611.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $559/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $598/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $599/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.31/bl from the previous session's close at $79.84/bl as of 8:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

