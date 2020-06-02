Integr8 to Host Webinar on VLSFO Procurement and Storage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Companies are starting to hold more online events this year as several conferences have been postponed or cancelled. File Image / Pixabay

Trading company Integr8 Fuels is set to host a webinar later this month on the issues around bunker procurement and storage in the recent volatility in freight markets.

The event, being held online at 10 AM London time on June 18, will be titled 'Bunkers in the current shipping market: Shipping dynamics and its impact on the bunker space' the company said in an announcement on its website.

"Just six months ago, the shipping industry was sourcing and locking in supplies of compliant fuel to deal with the uncertainty that IMO 2020 was shedding," the company said.

"No-one at the time expected COVID-19 and OPEC+ dealings to have such a significant impact on where and how ships move.

"Our panel of expers will address what are the main aspects to be taken into account when dealing with fuel on board, importantly low-sulfur fuel where there is not widespread experience in long-term storage."

The webinar will feature Chris Turner, the company's global manager for quality and claims, and Douglas Raitt, regional consultancy manager at Lloyd's Register, Integr8 said.

The link to register for the webinar is here: https://integr8fuels.com/webinar-june-18-2020/.