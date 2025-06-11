Four Crew Members Still Missing After Boxship Fire Off Southern India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

18 crew members have been rescued, while search and rescue operations are underway to find the four missing crew members. Image Credit: Indian Coast Guard / X

Indian maritime forces have rescued 18 crew members from the Singapore-flagged container ship Wan Hai 503 that caught fire on Monday off Kerala; however, four of the crew members are still missing.

The rescued crew have been transferred to New Mangalore Port, with six sent for medical treatment, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in its latest update on Tuesday.

The vessel is managed by Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte, the MPA confirmed.

"Search and rescue (SAR) operations are ongoing to locate the four missing crew," the port authority said.

"MPA has been working with the vessel's classification society and the Indian authorities to provide technical information to support the Indian authorities' ongoing efforts to stabilise the situation and manage the fire."

The missing crew members include two from Taiwan, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.

The cause of the fire is still unclear at the moment, but media reports suggest an onboard explosion from one of the containers may have caused the fire.