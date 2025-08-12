BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped further at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3.50/mt to $533.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since June 9.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $458.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7.50/mt to $749/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.04/bl to $66.63/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $502.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $6.50/mt to $473.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7.50/mt to $489.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $488.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $66.73/bl as of 7:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.