BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday August 12, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3.50/mt to $533.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since June 9.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $458.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7.50/mt to $749/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.04/bl to $66.63/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $502.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $6.50/mt to $473.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7.50/mt to $489.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $488.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $66.73/bl as of 7:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com