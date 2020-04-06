OPEC+ Postpones Emergency Meeting to Thursday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The oil market is waiting to see if the OPEC+ group will come to a deal on limiting production. File Image / Pixabay

Renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia appear have pushed back an emergency meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries scheduled for Monday aimed at rebalancing the oil market in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency meeting, originally expected to be held over webinar on Monday, has now been postponed to Thursday, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

Front-month Brent crude futures sank by 1% to $33.77/bl as of 8:26 AM in London, paring last week's 36.8% gain.

Countries within the OPEC+ group are hoping to make a production cut deal contingent on other countries outside the group, such as the US, Canada and Brazil, also participating, Platts reported Monday.