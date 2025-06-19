Solvang and Seatrium Explore Carbon Capture Retrofit for Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Solvang already operates a CCS-equipped vessel and plans to expand its use of the technology across more ships. Image Credit: Seatrium

Norwegian shipping firm Solvang has signed a letter of intent with engineering firm Seatrium for the installation and retrofitting of its vessels with carbon capture and storage systems (CCS).

The agreement builds on the earlier success of Clipper Eris, a Solvang vessel retrofitted with a CCS system and delivered in February 2025, Seatrium said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

For that vessel, Seatrium delivered a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solution for the CCS package.

Solvang's new series of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), specifically designed with CCS integration in mind, is expected to be the first candidate for a full-scale CCS retrofit.

Project commencement is anticipated in late 2026.

Solvang operates a fleet of 22 LPG carriers, with seven more on order for delivery by 2026-2027.

"This partnership demonstrates our commitment to advance sustainable solutions in the maritime decarbonisation journey, Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Repairs and Upgrades, said.

"Building on the success of the pioneer project together on Clipper Eris, we are honoured by Solvang's trust in Seatrium to take the next step in their critical CCS programme."