BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5.50/mt to $652/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since August 3. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3/mt to $576.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $928.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.83/bl to $86.17/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6.50/mt to $637/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $5/mt to $610.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $637.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $609.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.27/bl at $86.44/bl as of 9:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.