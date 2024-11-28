Langh Tech Launches Onboard Carbon Capture System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Damen Shipyards Group will make the first commercial installations of its system on board four bulk carriers in early 2025. Image Credit: Langh Tech

Finland's Langh Tech is set to start offering an onboard carbon capture system.

Damen Shipyards Group will make the first commercial installations of the system on board four bulk carriers in early 2025, Langh Tech said in a statement on its website.

The system produces sodium carbonate as a byproduct, which can be sold for use in other industries. It can capture more than 80% of carbon emissions from a vessel's exhaust.

"The decision to choose Langh Tech was simple," Rutger van Dam, business development manager at Damen Shipyards Group, said in the statement.

"CO2 capturing is the only economic way to drastically reduce emissions as of now.

"My main concern was the value of the CO2 end product being created onboard the ship.

"Langh Tech delivered on every front: a high capture rate, a high-value CO2 end product, and a significant reduction in emissions.

"From a commercial perspective, it made perfect sense.

"On a personal note, we share the same vision and goal: to greenify the global fleet. That alignment made Langh Tech the natural choice."