Bunker Holding Plans LNG Bunker Activity With New Hire From TotalEnergies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has hired an executive from TotalEnergies to work on LNG and ammonia as marine fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding foresees playing a role in the LNG bunker market, with a new hire with gas expertise joining the firm this month.

The company has hired Andre Hauschildt as new fuels technical operations manager as of June 8, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Hauschildt had previously worked for France's TotalEnergies from 2002 to this month, serving most recently in an LNG bunker logistics role.

"He has a background in barge operations and brings specialist knowledge of bunker operations for gaseous fuels," Bunker Holding said in the statement.

"He will be supporting Bunker Holding's global offering around LNG and ammonia."

Hauschildt will be reporting to Edward Glossop, the firm's head of sustainable operations.