Marlow Navigation Partners with Green Marine for Alternative Fuel Training

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Training on handling of methanol-fuelled engine in the Philippines. Image Credit: Marlow

Marlow Navigation, a crew and ship management firm, has partnered with Green Marine to train seafarers in transitioning to alternative marine fuels such as methanol, LNG, ethanol and ammonia.

The partnership builds on two years of cooperation between the firms focused on low-flashpoint fuel training, Marlow said in a statement on its website on Friday.

This collaboration helped Marlow become an accredited IGF (STCW) course provider in the Philippines.

With Green Marine’s support, Marlow will now offer face-to-face and simulator-based training on alternative fuels in the Philippines, and later in Europe.

The training will also be available globally through online and blended learning courses.

“The cooperation agreement between Green Marine provides Marlow Navigation with access to the expertise on alternative fuels," Joern Clodius, general manager at Marlow Navigation, said.

“It further enhances our ability to provide customised solutions to our customers whilst strengthening the qualification of our crews.”