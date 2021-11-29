World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Student Credit Assistant
Monday November 29, 2021
The role is based in Bunker Holding's Middelfart office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a student assistant analyst for its credit department.
The role is part-time for about 15 hours per week and based in Middelfart with the possibility of working from home, the company said in a job advertisement on its website last week. The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in business or economics, thorough accounting skills and strong written English.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Financial analysis
- Preparation of credit rating
- Various ad hoc tasks related to credit (business Intelligence, sector analysis, etc)
For more information and to apply, click here.