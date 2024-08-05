GRM Sees Hedging Opportunity in Brent Crude Prices Below $80

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GRM's Arne Lohmann Rasmussen sees prices below $80/bl as an opportunity to hedge. Image Credit: Arne Lohmann Rasmussen / LinkedIn

Bunker Holding sister company Global Risk Management sees the recent drop in crude markets as presenting an opportunity for buyers to hedge their exposure for the coming year.

ICE Brent futures have dropped by around $10/bl since their recent peak in early July, closing at a six-month low on Friday.

GRM sees prices below $80/bl as an opportunity to hedge, Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, the firm's head of research, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"Overall, we believe that the drop in Brent below USD 80 has created a favourable level for hedging oil exposure for Q4 and 2025," Rasmussen said.

"We see a return to a USD 80-85 range over the coming months.

"However, be aware of short-term volatility and erratic moves in the oil price this week."