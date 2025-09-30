MTF Issues Safety Guidelines for Inspecting Methanol-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk's methanol dual-fuel ship, Alexandra Maersk. Image Credit: Maersk

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF), a forum of flag states and class societies, has released a comprehensive report providing guidelines for the safe inspection of methanol dual-fuel ships.

The project was led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) with the participation of various MTF members, MTF said in an email statement on Tuesday.

As the maritime industry accelerates its transition to alternative fuels under increasingly stringent IMO emission regulations, methanol has emerged as a particularly attractive option.

But its unique properties, including flammability, toxicity, and corrosivity, present distinct challenges for ship inspectors.

The new guidelines outline 41 safety recommendations across three phases of inspection:

Pre-Inspection Preparations : Training, competency, ship familiarisation, emergency preparedness, and PPE requirements.

: Training, competency, ship familiarisation, emergency preparedness, and PPE requirements. During Inspection Protocols : Dynamic risk assessment, CMES system testing, hazardous area management, fuel system checks, and incident readiness.

: Dynamic risk assessment, CMES system testing, hazardous area management, fuel system checks, and incident readiness. Post-Inspection Considerations: Decontamination, health monitoring, and PPE maintenance or disposal.

"The guidelines are designed to complement rather than replace existing inspection requirements, addressing the specific risks associated with methanol as a marine fuel," MTF said.

The guidelines can be viewed here.