3.3% Carbon Capture Possible With Minor Modifications to Existing Scrubber: Langh Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has already started performing tests on a vessel in sister company Langh Ship's fleet with a hybrid scrubber. Image Credit: Langh Tech

Maritime technology company Langh Tech is researching the possibility of carrying out carbon capture at sea using scrubbers, and has found low levels of capture are possible with only minor modifications to existing systems.

The firm has already started performing tests on a vessel in sister company Langh Ship's fleet with a hybrid scrubber, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The company is testing adding additional alkali to the scrubber's washwater during closed-loop operations to capture CO2. At a main engine load of 85% the company managed to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3% with a 5% increase in alkali, while with an engine load of 40% a 7% reduction was observed.

"Results of the tests are regarded as a tentative proof of concept and additional tests with further increased alkali feed shall be conducted to verify this," the company said in the statement.

"The CO2 capture feature could be applied to any Langh Tech closed loop or hybrid scrubber systems with relatively low cost impact, with only minor changes to the existing scrubber system.

"The process could be performed with readily available alkali products such as NaOH and MgOH2, which are both already being used in many SOx scrubber processes.

"Langh Tech is also researching methods of extracting the captured CO2 from the process water and looking for ways to store and/or utilize the captured CO2 efficiently both onboard vessels and upon possible discharge to shore."