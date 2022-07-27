EU ETS Freight Emissions to be Priced by SP Global Platts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tanker routes; carbon-accounted. File Image / Pixabay.

Commodity price-reporting agency SP Global Platts is to publish daily Platts price assessments for freight emissions under the European Union's emissions trading system.

The new assessments will show the cost of carbon dioxide emissions from the fuel used to transport crude or fuel oil on an aframax tanker via an initial four European shipping routes.

The assessments will start from the beginning August, the company said.

Platts has been publishing freight carbon intensity values since October.

These earlier carbon intensity assessments show the volume of greenhouse gas emissions from transporting various crude grades from production storage terminals to typical refinery locations around the world.

In addition, they show the cost of offsetting those emissions using carbon credits on a per barrel of crude basis.

The new carbon-accounted aframax freight assessments show the cost of EU emissions allowances required to comply with the EU emissions trading system for some of the key tanker routes supplying Europe. They will be published in Worldscale points and in $ per metric tonne, according to the company.