Singapore Partners Angolan Port on Digital Operations Pilot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An Angolan port with support from Singapore has successfully completed a trial in the digitalisation of port operations.

The pilot Single Window for Facilitation of Trade project took place at Lobito port. SWiFT forms part of the wider Maritime Single Window platform that is to become mandatory from the start of next year

The system allows the electronic submission, through a single online portal, of all information required by various agencies to ensure efficient clearance of ships during port calls.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the International Maritime Organisation and Angolan stakeholders worked with the port of Lobito on the project.

The SWiFT project builds on Singapore's digitalPORT@SGT aided by the IMO's Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme.

"MPA is pleased to have partnered with the IMO and the Port of Lobito on this digital transformation journey, which has the potential to enhance the efficiencies for international shipping, port operations and global supply chains," MPA deputy director for sectoral systems development Gavin Yeo said.

Following the adoption of its decarbonisation strategy at MEPC80 in July, digitalisation of marine operations has become central to the IMO's plans to decarbonise the shipping sector. In addition, port authorities in developing states have expressed a desire to be part of this process with support from established maritime centres, such as Singapore.

The port of Lobito lies south of the Angolan capital, Luanda.