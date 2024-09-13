BUNKER JOBS: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Nine Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in nine consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $589.50/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since June 2023 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5mt to $479.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1/mt to $730/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.36/bl to $71.97/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $3.50/mt to $579/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $0.50/mt to $503.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $577/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $498/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $72.36/bl as of 5:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.