Aurelio Marks First Bunker Deliveries in Senegal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is using the 13,000 DWT barge MT Oris Trinity for deliveries in OPL Dakar. File Image / Pixabay

Dubai-based marine fuels firm Aurelio, which announced a new physical supply operation in Senegal over the summer, has now made its first deliveries in the country.

The firm has loaded inaugural cargoes of VLSFO and MGO and completed its first deliveries, including some to international traders, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Aurelio operates under a strategic joint venture agreement with Petrosen Trading and Services, Senegal’s state oil company.

The company is using the 13,000 DWT barge MT Oris Trinity for deliveries in OPL Dakar.

"We are very encouraged by the strong demand and interest shown so far," the Aurelio representative said.

"This successful start underlines Dakar’s potential as a new West Africa bunkering hub, and we look forward to building on this momentum."