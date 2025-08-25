Hydrogen-Powered Unmanned Vessel Completes 24-Hour Trial in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PIONEER and Cattewater Harbour’s Prince Rock as support vessel on previous shorter trials. Image Credit: Cattewatter Harbour Commissioners

UK firm ACUA Ocean's hydrogen-powered unmanned surface vessel Pioneer has completed a 24-hour offshore trial, the first operation of its kind.

The vessel sailed from Turnchapel Wharf in Plymouth to the Eddystone Lighthouse, 12 nautical miles offshore, and remained at sea for a full day under hydrogen-electric power, Cattewatter Harbour Commissioners said in a statement on its website last week.

Its autonomous systems, stability and hydrogen performance were monitored throughout.

The trial follows Pioneer's certification under the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Workboat Code Edition 3 Annex 2, the first approval for a remotely operated, hydrogen-powered vessel.

"These sea trials have once again highlighted the importance of robust and reliable systems," Neil Tinmouth, CEO of ACUA Ocean, said

" It is a testimony to the tireless work of our engineering and marine operations teams that, within just a few short months from launch, we have achieved multiple milestones and world firsts."