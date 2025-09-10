Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel came to Singapore from the Black Sea over the past month. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore earlier this week.

The Bangladesh-flagged 58,100 DWT Supramax bulker Fatema Khan II was detained on September 8 at 4:36 PM local time, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm DennisMathiew, and the vessel is being held at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage B.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.

Bangladesh-based SR Shipping is listed as the vessel's commercial controller, according to shipping intelligence firm VesselsValue.

The vessel came to Singapore from the Black Sea over the past month.