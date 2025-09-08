Turkish Market Veteran to Join New Bunker Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ataç stepped down as managing director of MGN Bunkering as of September 5. Image Credit: Oguz Ataç / LinkedIn

Oguz Ataç, managing director of MGN Bunkering, has stepped down from his role with the firm and is reportedly set to join a new marine fuels venture.

Ataç stepped down as managing director of MGN Bunkering as of September 5, he said last week.

MGN is a subsidiary of Turkish shipowner GN Group.

He is now set to become global head of trading at a new marine fuels venture, a source familiar with the situation told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The new firm will focus on worldwide truck-based bunker supply and physical operations in Turkey, the source said.

"Our new target is to create a global brand that develops in a principled, respectful, honest, and sustainable manner," Ataç said in a LinkedIn post.

"In this new era we will continue to work together to produce and create value, guided by a shared vision."

Ataç joined GN Group in February 2015, starting out as purchasing manager before becoming managing director of MGN Bunkering in December 2016.

He had earlier worked for Iskomarine Shipping & Trading from 2011 to 2015 and for Neta Shipping & Trading from 2010 to 2011.