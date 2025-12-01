TFG Marine to Relaunch Trinidad and Tobago Physical Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has recommenced the supply of VLSFO and LSMGO off Trinidad and Tobago as of December 1. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has relaunched physical supply off Trinidad and Tobago.

The firm has recommenced the supply of VLSFO and LSMGO off Trinidad and Tobago as of December 1, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The company is using the 13,100 DWT tanker Valley Oak for the operation.

"This return to a key Caribbean bunkering location strengthens our regional presence and reflects our capability to support customers requirements with a reliable and efficient service," TFG said in the post.

TFG was previously supplying up to 30,000 mt of bunkers per month off Trinidad and Tobago from the 18,000 DWT tanker Baltic Prosperity.