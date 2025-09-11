Bunker Oil AS Completes First Large Supply Operation With New Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new tanker the Kystbunker 3 recently bunkered TechnipFMC's pipelay vessel the Deep Energy with 2,000 m3 of MGO in Norway. Image Credit: Bunker Oil AS

Marine fuel supplier Bunker Oil AS has completed its first large supply operation with its newest tanker.

The firm's new tanker the Kystbunker 3 recently bunkered TechnipFMC's pipelay vessel the Deep Energy with 2,000 m3 of MGO in Norway, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The fuel was loaded at the company's bunkering terminal in Ålesund.

"Matching supply and demand in the market is no easy task and we are thankful for the support we are receiving from our worldwide and domestic customers working with us round the clock," a company representative said in the statement.

The firm added the new tanker to its fleet earlier this year.