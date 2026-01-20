Yinson GreenTech's Electric Vessel Enters Service in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yinson GreenTech also announced its electric cargo transfer vessels will be deployed in the UAE. Image Credit: Incat Crowther

An all-electric light cargo transfer vessel of Yinson GreenTech has entered service in Singapore.

The vessel called Hydromover 2.0 was designed by Incat Crowther for marineEV, a business unit of Yinson GreenTech, Incat Crowther said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Hydromover 2.0 will transport light cargo to ships anchored in the Singapore Strait while awaiting berthing at the Port of Singapore.

It follows the earlier Hydromover 1.0 prototype launched in 2023.

The 24 m vessel can carry up to 30 tonnes of cargo and is powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Yinson GreenTech said it can be fully charged in under two hours and offers higher cargo capacity, a larger deck area and a longer operating range than the prototype vessel.

The company also announced a bareboat charter agreement with Yacht International UAE for the deployment of Hydromover 2.0 vessels in the UAE by mid-2026.