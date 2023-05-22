BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping for the first in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $6/mt to $589/mt on Friday, paring its weekly gain to $7/mt. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2.50/mt to $489.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $0.50/mt to $781/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.28/bl to $75.58/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $587/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4.50/mt to $533/mt, at Fujairah they lost $4/mt to $562/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $8.50/mt to $537/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.64/bl at $76.94/bl as of 8:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.82/mt fall in bunker prices.