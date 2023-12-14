BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Five-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have fallen consistently over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to fall at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a ninth consecutive session to the lowest level in almost five months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8/mt to $609/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since July 24. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $5.50/mt to $495.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1.50/mt to $833/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $1.02/bl to $74.26/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $17.50/mt to $582.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $13.50/mt to $518/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $12.50/mt to $587/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $535/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.39/bl at $74.65/bl as of 6:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.