Mia Østergaard Nielsen Joins Bunker Holding Parent Firm USTC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both of USTC founder Torben Østergaard-Nielsen's daughters are now in key leadership positions. Image Credit: USTC

Mia Østergaard Nielsen, one of the family behind Bunker Holding parent company USTC, is set to join the firm later this year.

Østergaard Nielsen will become USTC's head of corporate governance as of September 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. She has been a member of Bunker Holding's board since 2018, and joined the boards of USTC and Uni-Tankers last year.

She is the daughter of USTC founder and CEO Torben Østergaard-Nielsen. Her sister, Nina Østergaard Borris, was appointed chief operating officer of USTC last year.

"It is a great personal satisfaction that the family ownership is now gathered in an active and committed management of the group," Torben Østergaard-Nielsen said in the statement.

"There is no doubt that Mia's accession completes the circle, and I look forward to working with both of my daughters to further develop USTC."

The company also hinted at a greener future for its business in the statement. Bunker Holding made an early step towards shifting to alternative bunker supply earlier this month, announcing that its unit Bunker One would soon be supplying biofuels at Skaw and Gothenburg.

"As part of the updated governance structure, USTC will put further focus on the sustainability agenda in the future," USTC said in Monday's statement.

"Here, the task will be to participate constructively in the development within sustainability to create a basis for increased efforts and future work with both USTC and the group's subsidiaries on ESG initiatives."