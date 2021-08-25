NSI Reports Bunker Sales Heading for 18-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand appears to be growing as we head into autumn. File Image / Pixabay

Brokerage NSI has reported its bunker sales are headed for the highest level since the IMO 2020 transition this month.

The company's sales for August are set to be at the highest level by tonnage in 18 months -- since February 2020 -- it said in an emailed newsletter on Tuesday.

"We have seen a steady increase on the tanker side, coupled with some of the cruise volume coming back into the market," Paul Hardy, head of business development at NSI, told Ship & Bunker.

"With cruise vessels being repositioned, a number of companies have used us in areas they are unfamiliar with outside of the traditional routes."

But sales have yet to surpass the IMO 2020 peak, when shipping companies were stockpiling the then unfamiliar new VLSFO blends on concerns over potential shortages.

"There was a large increase around IMO 2020, which I think was related to the additional work we put in with our planning platform," Hardy said.