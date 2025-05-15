Bureau Veritas Urges Global Safety Standards to Drive Maritime Electrification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Purus’ ship is equipped with battery hybrid propulsion. Image Credit: Vard

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has called for urgent action to harmonise safety regulations around maritime electrification, highlighting the growing risks of unregulated battery systems.

In its newly released report, Maritime Electrification: Maritime Battery Systems and Onshore Power Supply, BV explores the promise of energy storage systems (ESS) and onshore power supply (OPS) in reducing emissions.

While OPS benefits from established international standards, ESS technologies - especially lithium-ion batteries - remain under-regulated, despite their increasing presence on ships.

The report flags the threat of thermal runaway in marine batteries, a phenomenon that can cause uncontrollable fires, endangering crew safety. Despite a significant number of ships equipped with batteries, safety guidance remains largely voluntary and inconsistent.

To close this regulatory gap, BV is reinforcing technical rules, such as its NR467 classification rules, and collaborating with the Maritime Battery Forum to promote industry best practices.

Still, the report stresses the need for enforceable international standards to accelerate safe deployment.

With the IMO setting new emissions targets at MEPC 83 and the EU mandating OPS from 2030, the time for standardised global regulation is now, BV said.

Maritime electrification could be a vital pillar of shipping's net-zero transition - if safety concerns are properly addressed.