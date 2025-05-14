BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Traders and Leaders Wanted

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

With all that has happened in the industry over the last couple of months, the only thing we all know is guaranteed is change.

The way to cope with change is by being adaptable, no matter how disconcerting this may be.

This is easier said than done, I admit, but having had to cope with some unusual situations more than once, I can tell you that this is the only way.

Having faith in your own ability, being adaptable, and just putting one foot in front of the other.

After a challenging period for me personally and professionally, I have a few vacancies that I am blessed to have the opportunity to fill.

These include:

A trading manager for an ambitious trading and shipping firm who are already established in London . This firm is also looking for a bunker traders too.

. This firm is also looking for a bunker traders too. A number of established senior traders/ trading managers looking to open offices in numerous locations on behalf of another well-known shipping and trading firm. Locations can be in Denmark , Norway , Turkey , China , South Korea and the USA . This client is also interested in establishing a footprint in London.

, , , , and the . This client is also interested in establishing a footprint in London. The above client is also looking for a couple of bunker traders in Singapore .

. A senior trader to open up a back-to-back trading office in Dubai for a much-respected international bunker supply and trading house.

As I have mentioned previously, I only work with good employers. Hopefully that will put any candidates that are thinking of approaching me at ease.

You can also rest assured that if you do come forward you will be treated with the utmost respect and consideration. I realise that by sending me your details and seeking my help to find a role, you are trusting me with your careers and I take this responsibility very seriously.

I must also point out that discretion comes as standard, so you have nothing to worry about. If therefore, you think you fit the bill for any of the aforementioned positions, please get in touch.

You will be listened to and looked after.

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com