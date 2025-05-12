Seaspan Energy Supplies LNG to Cruise Ship in Vancouver for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered a cruise ship operated by Silversea Cruises with LNG. Image Credit: Seaspan Energy

Seaspan Energy has completed its first-ever LNG bunkering operation for a cruise ship in Vancouver, Canada.

The Silver Nova, operated by Silversea Cruises, received LNG fuel via ship-to-ship transfer from the LNG bunker vessel Seaspan Garibaldi.

The operation took place ahead of the vessel's departure for Alaska, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The adoption of LNG bunkering at the port marks an important milestone as the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority supports industry efforts to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions," it said.

In March, Seaspan Energy carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a container ship in the Port of Vancouver.

"We are proud to play a key role in advancing the shift to alternative marine fuels in North America's fourth largest port and look to become a major centre for LNG bunkering," Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy, said.