Seaspan Energy Completes First LNG Bunkering of Boxship in Canada

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seaspan Energy bunkered a CMA CGM container ship with LNG at the Port of Vancouver. Image Credit: CMA CGM

On March 9, Seaspan Energy conducted the first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering for a container ship in the Port of Vancouver in English Bay.

This was also the first STS LNG bunkering of a container ship in Canada.

The LNG stem was delivered to CMA CGM’s 7,900 TEU boxship Pointe Du Piton using Seaspan Garibaldi, one of the three LNG bunkering vessels in Seaspan’s fleet, Seaspan Energy said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Seaspan Energy previously conducted its first STS LNG bunkering in December 2024 at the Port of Long Beach, followed by another bunkering operation in the Port of Vancouver.

“Seaspan is proud to be at the forefront of helping to reduce vessel emissions here in North America as LNG becomes an increasingly important transitional fuel for the marine industry, Harly Penner, president of Seaspan Energy, said.

“As more ship owners seek to use LNG to power their tankers, containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships, we are excited to offer our LNG bunkering services for those seeking ship-to-ship refueling in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”