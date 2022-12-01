Shell Works With Alfa Laval on Onboard Hydrogen Boil-Off Combustion Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design will be based on Alfa Laval's existing similar systems for LNG, of which more than 200 are now in service. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer Shell is set to work with engineering firm Alfa Laval on a system that will allow liquid hydrogen carriers to burn boil-off gas from their cargoes.

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Alfa Laval to develop the project, the engineering firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The system is needed as a means of reducing pressure on the tanks because venting of the gas is prohibited.

"With its boiling point of -253°C, hydrogen is expected to have a higher boil-off rate than methane, which will make having a GCU or similar means of BOG handling crucial on hydrogen carriers,” David Jung, business development manager at Alfa Laval, said in the statement.

"In addition, hydrogen is light, highly flammable and easy ignitable.

"Safety will be paramount when transporting it on board, so there are critical safety considerations when designing the GCU system."

The design will be based on Alfa Laval's existing similar systems for LNG, of which more than 200 are now in service.