Rotterdam Analyses EU-ETS Impact on Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is Europe's largest bunkering location. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam has commissioned new research looking into the impact of the EU's proposal to extend emissions trading to shipping on the competitive position of ports.

The Northwest European port wants the new regulation to take into account 'potential evasive behaviour' and how that will affect competition between EU and non-EU ports, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The study, carried out by consultancy CE Delft, shows that evasion of the EU ETS will be profitable in 27 of the 36 scenarios studied, according to the statement.

"CE Delft concludes that evasive behaviour is realistic, even when the ETS price is relatively low (compared to the extra costs of a port call, fuel costs, operational costs, etc.)," the port authority said in the statement.

"However, this does not apply to all shipping lines.

"For example, operational challenges (i.e. capacity constraints) in non-EU ports also plays a role in limiting possibilities to evade the EU ETS, at least in the short term.

"In the report a number of ways to limit evasive behaviour is also included.

"The Port of Rotterdam is asking European policymakers to conduct a broad impact assessment into the effects of a shipping ETS on European ports before including shipping in the EU ETS.

"Only if shipping actually pays for the pollution it causes, more sustainable shipping can be achieved."