Missiles Fired From Yemen at Tanker Near Baab al-Mandab

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The missiles came from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. File Image / Pixabay

A tanker was targeted for a missile attack near the Baab al-Mandab at the entrance to the Red Sea on Wednesday.

Two missiles were fired from territory controlled by Yemen's Houthi movement at the oil and chemicals tanker Ardmore Encounter on Wednesday, news agency AP reported, citing comments from a US official.

The missiles missed the vessel, and no-one was injured in the attack.

The tanker was travelling north towards Suez in the Red Sea, having come from India.

Commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea has increasingly come under attack since the outbreak of conflict in Gaza in October. The attacks were initially on ships with a link to Israeli ownership, but now appear to be organised more indiscriminately.