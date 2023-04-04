BUNKER PRICES: OPEC+ Cuts Prompt Sharpest Daily VLSFO Gain in 10 Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices remain slightly lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices surged at most ports on Monday after a surprise OPEC+ crude output cut announcement over the weekend, with global average VLSFO prices seeing the sharpest daily gain in ten months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $24/mt to $636.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since March 9. The gain was the biggest for a day since June 3, 2022.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $24/mt to $509.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $25.50/mt to $865/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $5.04/bl to $84.93/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $25.50/mt to $603.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $25/mt to $595.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $32.50/mt to $606.50/mt and at Houston they jumped by $14/mt to $590/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.60/bl at $85.53/bl as of 8:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $4.52/mt jump in bunker prices.