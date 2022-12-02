ABS Targets Emissions Compliance with Launch of New Fleet Optimisation Software Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital solutions to improve their fleets' fuel efficiency in the face of higher bunker bills and upcoming emissions regulations. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS has launched a new fleet optimisation software company seeking to help the shipping industry with emissions compliance and performance improvement.

The new unit, ABS Wavesight, combines the platforms Nautical Systems and My Digital Fleet, which together have already been installed on more than 5,000 vessels, the company said in an emailed statement.

The AI-backed software allows shipping firms to manage CII compliance, fuel efficiency and to make business decisions about the deployment of their fleet.

"Our vision for ABS Wavesight is to provide our clients with unmatched value through a suite of products that offer integrated solutions vs. fragmented vendor offerings, open APIs vs. closed systems that don't share data, and a flexible architecture for easy system integration and maintenance vs. costly upgrades every few years," Paul Sells, CEO of ABS Wavesight, said in the statement.

"Our primary focus is developing software that helps clients gain more visibility into their existing operations to mitigate risk and deliver operational excellence as shipping pushes toward a new horizon."

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital solutions to improve their fleets' fuel efficiency in the face of higher bunker bills and upcoming emissions regulations. These services are likely to become more widespread as the industry shifts to alternative fuels with much higher costs.